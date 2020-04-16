Moment of Disney Bliss: Turtle Talk with Crush at Walt Disney World

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show, parade or moment from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

Dudes, it’s totally April 16, 2020 and we’re gonna like totally take you dudes into the Seas with Nemo and Friends at Epcot for your totally awesome Moment of Disney Bliss. Dudes, Dudettes, and little Dudes and Dudettes, it’s Turtle Talk with Crush!

Turtle Talk with Crush Facts and Fun

Opened in November, 2004

Originally in one of the lab modules of The Living Seas at Epcot, this interactive experience is treated like a talk show with an off-screen actor controlling the show while viewing and listening to the audience. The concept evolved into what became Monsters Inc Laugh Floor at Magic Kingdom.

One of the first projects in Disney’s “Living Character Initiative” that also included the Muppet Mobile Labs, Chef Remy at Les Chefs De France, and numerous others.

Since it’s debut, Turtle Talk has made appearances at Disney California Adventure, Hong Kong Disneyland (since removed) and Tokyo DisneySea and has also been updated to include characters from Finding Nemo ’s sequel, Finding Dory.

’s sequel, Animator’s Palate aboard the Disney Cruise Line features a similar version of the experience on certain ships.

