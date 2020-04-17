Moment of Disney Bliss: Meeting Talking Mickey

It’s is April 17th, and we’re going back to the 2011 D23 Disney Expo for today’s Moment of Disney Bliss. In the Walt Disney Imagineering Pavilion guests could, for the first time, meet and talk to Mickey Mouse. And here’s a short video of 2 year old Gideon doing just that.

