Splash Into Summer with Stylish New Dresses from shopDisney

Spin into spring and summer with adorable, bold dresses from shopDisney. No matter your plans for the season, you’ll look great in these fun and playful styles that are as unique as you!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Inside Out Romper

From the Disney Parks Dress Shop Collection comes this white halter top shorts romper with removable layered rainbow skirt made up of sheer panels representing the colors of all the emotions in Disney and Pixar's Inside-Out.

1 of 5

Flamingo Halter Dress

The flock of flamingos on this frock will leave you feeling in the pink while the vibrant yellow color is sure to inspire sunny smiles any time you wear this retro-style halter dress.

1 of 2

Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Mickey and Minnie are never far from the fun. These easy to coordinate wardrobe essentials share your love of fashion and Disney at the same time!

1 of 3

I’d Rather be at Disney

Flash back to a fantasyland of freedom and fun times in these tie-dyed jersey tank dresses.