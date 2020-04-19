Film Review: “Jane Goodall: The Hope”

National Geographic has something special up their sleeves for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. A new documentary film about the life of Dr. Jane Goodall will simultaneously premiere on National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD, Disney+, and Hulu. Jane Goodall: The Hope is the celebration of a lifetime of work from an extraordinary woman who made a big impact.

Dr. Jane Goodall’s name is well known, but I confess to not knowing much about her beyond the fact that her research is closely associated with primates. Through this film, viewers will get to know more about young Jane who received a copy of The Story of Doctor Dolittle by Hugh Lofting when she was six, setting off a deep interest in learning more about Africa and chimpanzees.

The documentary uses footage of younger Jane in the forest of Gambe observing chimpanzees, making discoveries about their behavior, and sharing them with the world through books. The shy introvert unintentionally ended up in the spotlight as a result and resisted becoming a public figure as long as she could.

One of the biggest takeaways from the film is a lesson Jane can teach all of us about how to communicate with those we disagree with. She shares profound wisdom of how she was able to partner with oil companies to reduce their impact on the planet and establish protected habitats for chimpanzees. Another example is the way she presented information to the scientific community who were using chimpanzees as test subjects in inhumane ways.

At the age of 85, Jane Goodall: The Hope is really about inspiring others to continue her work. You’ll see those who are already following in her footsteps through The Jane Goodall Institute and a program called Roots & Shoots, and you’ll meet her grandchildren who are following in her footsteps. But most importantly, the film teaches us that we have an impact on the planet whether we like it or not and it’s up to us to decide to make it a positive one.

With National Geographic under the Disney umbrella, the simultaneous premiere across streaming platforms and broadcast networks means that Jane Goodall: The Hope can reach a massive audience. I encourage everyone to set aside time this Earth Day to enjoy this beautiful film and take its message to heart.

I give Jane Goodall: The Hope 5 out of 5 plush chimps eating a plush banana.

Jane Goodall: The Hope premieres Wednesday, April 22, at 9/8c on Nat Geo and Nat Geo WILD and streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now