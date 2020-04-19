Moment of Disney Bliss: Mad Tea Party at Disneyland

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show, parade or moment from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

Today’s Moment of Disney Bliss takes us to Walt’s original park, Disneyland, for one of its original attractions, The Mad Tea Party.

Mad Tea Party Facts and Fun

Opened with the part in 1955

Based on a scene from the 1951 film Alice in Wonderland

Moved from directly behind the castle to its current location in 1983

Very Merry Unbirthday plays while the teacups spin

The Walt Disney World version of this attraction is under cover due to much higher rainfall

