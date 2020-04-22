Moment of Disney Bliss: Wildlife Express to Conservation Station

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show, parade or moment from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.
Happy EarthDay everyone. Today we’re celebrating by hopping on board the Wildlife Express to Conservation Station at Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World.
Wildlife Express Facts and Fun
- The railway is narrow gauge and the track is 1.2 miles long
- The locomotives were built specifically for Animal Kingdom
- There are 3 locomotives – red, green and black
- Total seating capacity is 250 guests
Join us tomorrow for the April 23rd Moment of Disney Bliss.