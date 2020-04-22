Moment of Disney Bliss: Wildlife Express to Conservation Station

Happy EarthDay everyone. Today we’re celebrating by hopping on board the Wildlife Express to Conservation Station at Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

Wildlife Express Facts and Fun

The railway is narrow gauge and the track is 1.2 miles long

The locomotives were built specifically for Animal Kingdom

There are 3 locomotives – red, green and black

Total seating capacity is 250 guests

