Entertainment Earth Previews New Disney Bags and Backpacks Arriving This Fall

by | Apr 23, 2020 10:32 AM Pacific Time

Dreaming of your next fashion accessory obsession? Get a jump start on your collection with these upcoming Disney-themed bags from Entertainment Earth! Featuring fun styles inspired by The Child, Princesses, Stitch and more, these clever crossbody bags and backpacks will arrive this fall and are available now for pre-order.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

The Child

The most loved character from The Mandalorian keeps popping up on all sorts of merchandise and we love it! These bags will be available in September 2020.

Cinderella

Fact: each of these stylish sacs look absolutely stunning with a pair of glass slippers! Pre-order now for delivery in November 2020.

Tangled

Are you ready to have the best day ever?! Prepare for that magical day with these clever new bags featuring key moments from Tangled. Available September 2020.

Lilo and Stitch

Take some joy with you on your next adventure with Stitch at your side! Bright, colorful, and entirely fun, these items will arrive in September 2020.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Celebrate The Nightmare Before Christmas all year long with these Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie bags that are a real scream! Both items will be available in October 2020.

For more great styles coming soon including Raya and the Last Dragon, Alice in Wonderland and the Evil Queen, be sure to visit Entertainment Earth.

 
 
Send this to a friend