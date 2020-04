Moment of Bliss: Walking Down Main Street at Disneyland

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show, parade or moment from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

For today’s Moment of Disney bliss, let’s spend five minutes walking right down the middle of Main Street, USA, Disneyland. It’s as simple as that.

