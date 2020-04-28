Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of “Tangled” with New Looks from Her Universe

In honor of the 10th anniversary of Tangled, Her Universe has released two new looks that fans will adore! You’ll most certainly have the best day ever in these lovely styles that are perfect for the warm spring and summer weather and feature elements calling back to the film. Both looks are available now on Hot Topic.

Tangled Dress

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Tangled with this flirty floral dress patterned with sundrop flowers, Corona kingdom lanterns, and Pascal. Features ruching at the bust line with lace-up detail, princess seams, puff sleeves, and side seam pockets. Available in standard and plus sizes.

Tangled Button-Front Girls Top

This button-front ribbed top features a lace trim and a skimmer fit at the waistline. The neckline features embroidery of lanterns, the Sundrop flower, and Corona kingdom sun. Available in standard and plus sizes.

Accessorize

Your Rapunzel-inspired stylings don’t have to stop at dresses and shirts, add a little pop of purple or a chameleon pal to complete your look.