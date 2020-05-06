Comic Analysis: “Star Wars” (1977) #3

by | May 6, 2020 4:14 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Hello and welcome to the third day of Laughing Place’s issue-by-issue analysis of Marvel’s original Star Wars comic book. Issue #3 was first published on June 7, 1977, about two weeks after the movie itself hit theaters, which makes it the first to become available after people had actually begun seeing the film. As always, I’ll be going through each page panel by panel, looking for any interesting differences from the movie or other notable oddities worth commenting on.

  • Cover: The “ST” and “RS” in the title are finally connected (see yesterday)! It’s not clear where the characters are supposed to be standing. Doesn’t quite look like the Death Star, but it does kind of look like the Millennium Falcon cockpit. Though why there would be a stormtrooper in there is anybody's guess. Most likely this cover illustration is just meant to represent an amalgam of what readers will find inside. Luke’s lightsaber is still pink.
  • Page 1: The title of this issue is “Death Star!”, which makes sense as that’s where the bulk of the action will take place.
  • Page 2 (panel 1): Darth Vader seems more subservient to Grand Moff Tarkin than usual here. He even calls him “sir.” It’s hard to imagine that word coming from James Earl Jones’s voice in this role.
  • Page 3 (panel 2): Luke sure is taking a long time to catch on to this whole “The Force” concept. I guess that’s what happens when you need to have some expository dialogue at the top of each issue.
  • Page 3 (panel 4): How did Han get into that middle seat? Did he climb over Chewie?
  • Page 4 (panels 5-6): “Yes, Ben Kenobi!” “Ready light-sabre!” “Light-sabre ready!” Just some funny lines.
  • Page 6 (panel 1): The Falcon’s cockpit and the Dejarik table seem to be in the same room.
  • Page 7 (panel 2): It’s weird to see the title “Mr.” in Star Wars.
  • Page 9 (panel 5): This sounds nitpicky but the caption calls the Death Star’s hangar bay the “hang-bay.”
  • Page 9 (panel 7): “…the fool or the man who follows him?” I like the way it’s phrased in the movie better.
  • Page 10 (panel 3): TK-421 has become TX-421.
  • Page 13 (panel 6): Cell block 1138 has become “TX 138” – a just-as-obvious reference to one of George Lucas’s previous films, THX 1138.
  • Page 16 (panel 1): They make a pretty big deal here of Luke heroically shooting an unarmed Imperial officer in the back.
  • Page 18: “Next issue: Ben Kenobi vs. Darth Vader– to the Death!” Can’t argue with that.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend