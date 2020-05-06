WDFM Event Recap: Happily Ever After Hours with Marcy Carriker Smothers

by | May 6, 2020 7:12 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

The Walt Disney Family Museum just finished another wonderful virtual event through their Happily Ever After Hours series with author Marcy Carriker Smothers. Marcy gave a presentation that included a few rare interviews with Walt Disney’s family conducted for an issue of The Saturday Evening Post by Peter Martin. They have never been played publicly before, which made this event extra special. Fans will have 48-hours to watch the entire presentation on Facebook starting Thursday, May 7th, at 10:00 am PT. After that, the presentation will be available to members of the Walt Disney Family Museum through an online portal.

Marcy gave a presentation that gave fans a look behind the scenes of her book, Eat Like Walt. I had the pleasure of attending a presentation she gave at the Walt Disney Family Museum back in 2018, which I covered for Laughing Place. Click here to read more about how the book came together.

During the presentation, Marcy talked about a few of the recipes from the book that she’s been making at home. Some of them can even be found on EatLikeWalt.com, like the Chinese Candy Cookies that the grandkids loved, how to prepare a relish tray just the way Walt Disney liked them, and his favorite adult beverage, a scotch mist.

During a brief Q&A, someone asked if there’s a restaurant at Disneyland that feels the most like Walt. Her answer is the Plaza Inn because Walt Disney was very involved with the 1965 redesign. It was previously the Swift Red Wagon Inn and Walt had his own special hideout that he could enter near the First Aid station. When it was changed to the Plaza Inn, his hideout had to be moved to the other side near the restrooms by the entrance to Tomorrowland through a stained glass door. Even though he had his own private area to enjoy the facility, he still liked to eat in the Guest dining area and his favorite table matched his favorite number, thirteen.

Fans of Eat Like Walt and Disneyland will be happy to know that Marcy Carriker Smothers is hard at work on another book being planned for release in 2021 called Walt’s Disneyland: A Walk in the Park with Walt Disney. I think I speak for everyone when I say it sounds like an exciting read that every Disney fan will want to experience. Click here for more information on upcoming Walt Disney Family Museum virtual events, including future Happily Ever After Hours events.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend