WDFM Event Recap: Happily Ever After Hours with Marcy Carriker Smothers

The Walt Disney Family Museum just finished another wonderful virtual event through their Happily Ever After Hours series with author Marcy Carriker Smothers. Marcy gave a presentation that included a few rare interviews with Walt Disney’s family conducted for an issue of The Saturday Evening Post by Peter Martin. They have never been played publicly before, which made this event extra special. Fans will have 48-hours to watch the entire presentation on Facebook starting Thursday, May 7th, at 10:00 am PT. After that, the presentation will be available to members of the Walt Disney Family Museum through an online portal.

Marcy gave a presentation that gave fans a look behind the scenes of her book, Eat Like Walt. I had the pleasure of attending a presentation she gave at the Walt Disney Family Museum back in 2018, which I covered for Laughing Place. Click here to read more about how the book came together.

During the presentation, Marcy talked about a few of the recipes from the book that she’s been making at home. Some of them can even be found on EatLikeWalt.com, like the Chinese Candy Cookies that the grandkids loved, how to prepare a relish tray just the way Walt Disney liked them, and his favorite adult beverage, a scotch mist.

During a brief Q&A, someone asked if there’s a restaurant at Disneyland that feels the most like Walt. Her answer is the Plaza Inn because Walt Disney was very involved with the 1965 redesign. It was previously the Swift Red Wagon Inn and Walt had his own special hideout that he could enter near the First Aid station. When it was changed to the Plaza Inn, his hideout had to be moved to the other side near the restrooms by the entrance to Tomorrowland through a stained glass door. Even though he had his own private area to enjoy the facility, he still liked to eat in the Guest dining area and his favorite table matched his favorite number, thirteen.

Fans of Eat Like Walt and Disneyland will be happy to know that Marcy Carriker Smothers is hard at work on another book being planned for release in 2021 called Walt’s Disneyland: A Walk in the Park with Walt Disney. I think I speak for everyone when I say it sounds like an exciting read that every Disney fan will want to experience. Click here for more information on upcoming Walt Disney Family Museum virtual events, including future Happily Ever After Hours events.