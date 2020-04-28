Walt Disney Family Museum Adds More “Happily Ever After Hours” Virtual Programs and New Virtual Storytimes To Their Lineup

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco has recently started new virtual programs while the museum itself is closed, and today announced a few more of these Happily Ever After Hours programs added to their lineup.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced four new guests for their virtual Happily Ever After Hours series:
- Animator and Television Showrunner Butch Hartman | Fri, May 1
- Klaus Producer Jinko Gotoh | Fri, May 8
- Directors Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise | Wed, May 13
- Historian Michael Campbell | Wed, May 20
- The museum has also announced a new Virtual Storytime series. Readers of all ages are invited to join the authors and illustrators of inspiring recent titles, including:
- Mary Poppins with Illustrator Geneviève Godbout | Tue, May 5
- Paper Son: The Inspiring Story of Tyrus Wong, Immigrant and Artist | Sat, May 9
- Registration for these programs will be available starting Wednesday, April 29 at 10am (PT) via the event websites at waltdisney.org/calendar.
- All programs are free (sign-up needed) unless otherwise noted:
- Animator and Television Showrunner Butch Hartman – Friday, May 1st at 5:30 PM (PT)
- Join animator and former Nickelodeon television showrunner Butch Hartman for behind-the-scenes stories about his early projects after graduating from CalArts—An American Tail (1986) and Pocahontas (1995)—and his illustrious career at Nickelodeon creating the animated television series’ The Fairly OddParents (2001–17), Danny Phantom (2004–09), T.U.F.F. Puppy (2010–15), and Bunsen Is a Beast (2017–18).
- Virtual Storytime Mary Poppins with Illustrator Geneviève Godbout – Tuesday, May 5th at 12:00 PM (PT)
- We invite you and your family to join our first Virtual Storytime, Mary Poppins with Illustrator Geneviève Godbout, based on the original story by P.L. Travers. Join Godbout as she reads the timeless tale of everyone’s favorite magical nanny and her enchanting adventures with Jane and Michael Banks.
- Happily Ever After Hours with Klaus Producer Jinko Gotoh – Friday, May 8th at 5:30 PM (PT)
- Join Academy Award-nominated Producer Jinko Gotoh as she shares behind-the-scenes stories from more than 25 years in the animation industry, including screen credits on Disney•Pixar’s Finding Nemo (2003), Paramount Pictures’ The Little Prince (2015), Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019), and Netflix’s Klaus (2019).
- Virtual Storytime Paper Son: The Inspiring Story of Tyrus Wong, Immigrant and Artist – Saturday, May 9 at 11AM (PT)
- Free For Members – Please note: Due to the museum closure, this program will now be held virtually through Zoom.
- Families with children of all ages are welcome to join us at 11am for our next Virtual Storytime, Paper Son: The Inspiring Story of Tyrus Wong, Immigrant and Artist. Read aloud by Author Julie Leung, with questions answered by Illustrator Chris Sasaki, Paper Son is a treat for children and parents alike.
- Happily Ever After Hours with Directors Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise – Wednesday, May 13th at 5:30 PM (PT)
- Join the acclaimed animation directing duo Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise for behind-the-scenes stories about their past projects, including Beauty and the Beast (1991), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996), and Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001).
- Happily Ever After Hours with Historian Michael Campbell – Wednesday May 20th at 5:30 PM (PT)
- Join Historian Michael Campbell for highlights from his career of sharing Walt’s life and legacy, including the curation of The Walt Disney Family Museum’s 2014–15 special exhibition All Aboard: A Celebration of Walt’s Trains.
