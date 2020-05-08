Comic Analysis: “Star Wars” (1977) #5

Hello and welcome to Laughing Place’s issue-by-issue analysis of Marvel original Star Wars comic book. Issue #5 was released on August 10, 1977, about two and half months after the film arrived in theaters. Let’s go through this installment panel by panel and pick out any interesting oddities or notable differences from the movie, shall we?

This issue’s title “Lo, the Moons of Yavin!” sure is an overly poetic way of saying our heroes get to the rebel base. Page 2 (panel 1): “Almost instantly, Luke finds himself setting into the laser cannon…” The caption makes it seem like Luke has been teleported into the Millennium Falcon ’s gun turret.

I want to say this is the first official source that ever mentioned Han was from Corellia, but that factoid may also be in the novelization. Page 6 (panel 2): To what or whom is Han praying, I wonder?

Leia kisses Luke on the lips again here instead of on the cheek like in the film. Page 15-16: This Biggs sequence was another deleted scene that got reinserted back into the movie for the 1997 Special Edition.

Another mention of parsecs, appropriately as a measure of distance. Page 17 (panel 4): “Next issue: The final chapter?” We’ll find out next week!