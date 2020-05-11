Make Mine Marvel: Looking Back at “Spider-Man: Origins”

by | May 11, 2020 12:52 PM Pacific Time

Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, is once again offering all fans free access to some of Marvel’s most iconic stories from recent years, including now-classic Marvel Comics events and critically acclaimed runs featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and more.

With that in mind, I’ve decided to take a look back at these classic stories and maybe help you decide whether or not you would like to check them out. Our next series goes way back to the origin of an iconic character. Peter Parker crosses paths with a radioactive spider, setting him and the Marvel Universe on a path fans has loved for more than 50 years.

Spider-Man: Origins

This one is a bit unique, because it’s not one continuous story arc, but rather various early adventures of the beloved character known as Spider-Man. Starting with his debut in the 1962 issue, “Amazing Fantasy #15,” we get to relive the creation of one of Marvel’s most iconic and popular heroes and a character known throughout the world.

The young, science-obsessed Peter Parker came into contact with a radioactive spider in that very issue, turning him into the popular hero. He then used his power to earn money, making television appearances with amazing stunts no normal man could ever accomplish. His life is changed forever though when he doesn’t stop a thug who goes on to kill his Uncle Ben, teaching him a very important lesson about responsibility.

The ensuing issues see Spidey take on some of his greatest foes, including the Chameleon, the Vulture, Doctor Octopus, the Lizard, Doctor Doom, The Sandman, Electro and others. We also get to see him take on some less-than-memorable villains like the Living Brain and the Enforcers. Not to mention multiple appearances from the Fantastic Four.

Comics have certainly come a very long way in the years since Spidey made his debut. Still, it’s alway a lot of fun to go back and see the true origin of our favorite characters. Granted, when it comes to Spider-Man, it’s an origin story we have seen several times over the years, in multiple films, animated series and more. But there’s only one true origin story for the character and this is it.

And on top of seeing Spider-Man’s origin, with these free comics, fans get to see the origins of so many of their favorite villains. See the accident that fused Doctor Octopus to his mechanical arms. Read how Electro gained his astonishing electrical powers. Check out how Curt Connors created the monster known as the Lizard. There are a lot of fun introductions in these comics.

There is also a plus side to these issues not necessarily being one cohesive story. You can pick an choose which stories you would like to read. Sure there is a bit of a progressize story for the life of Peter Parker, but for the most part each issue is just another new adventure for Spider-Man.

That allows readers to pick up their favorite issues without really missing out on the story. So if you want to see Spidey’s first fight against the Vulture, but not so much his fight against the Living Brain, you can do so without getting lost.

You can read “Spider-Man: Origins” for free now. And be sure to check back as we look back the rest of these classic Marvel Comics stories over the next several weeks.

 
 
