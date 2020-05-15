Disney+ Watch Guide: May 15-21

Disney+ debuts a brand-new show this week, It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer. In our library highlights section, we’re celebrating with a comprehensive list of every movie and TV show about dogs on the streaming service, plus all of the classic Pluto and Goofy shorts. Another highlight this week is a recent Disney film, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer now available to stream. Whatever you choose to watch this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs”
“In the series premiere, Bill is at sea with a dog who sniffs for whale poop. Then, he meets a dog keeping a sheep ranch moving.”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – “Cast”
“Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano and Carl Weathers discuss the making of The Mandalorian.”
Be Our Chef – “Worth Melting For”
“In this round the Merrill family and Platt family are challenged to create a cold delicious dessert inspired by Elsa’s icy powers. The families visit Epcot’s Norway Pavilion to see the pastry display at the Nordic bakery and after a warm hug from Olaf, they head to the kitchen to heat things up. Which family will be left out in the cold?”
One Day at Disney Shorts – “Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand”
“Fulfilling her lifelong dream of working with horses, Stephanie Carroll has served as a Ranch Hand at Walt Disney World Resort’s Tri-Circle-D Ranch for over 8 years. From caring for the majestic Cinderella Ponies to driving the Main Street Trolley, Stephanie creates magical moments for guests by bringing fantasies to life through her love of horses.”
Disney Family Sundays – “Beauty and the Beast Stained Glass”
“The Kurzawa family and Amber create a piece of art inspired by Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”
New on Disney+
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Aurora and Phillip are getting married, but things take a sour turn when Maleficent meets the new in-laws in this sequel to the 2014 film.
Library Highlights
60th Anniversary – Pollyanna
Hayley Mills made her star-making debut in this classic film about an optimistic orphan who changes the lives of the entire town. Premiered on May 19th, 1960.
20th Anniversary – Dinosaur
Live-action backgrounds meet computer animated dinosaurs in this special project from Disney Animation’s Secret Lab, which inspired a beloved attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Premiered May 19th, 2000.
A Celebration of Dogs on Disney+
To celebrate the premiere of It’s a Dog’s Life, here are a few great films on Disney+ starring man’s best friend.
- Lady and the Tramp (1955)
- Old Yeller
- The Shaggy Dog
- 101 Dalmatians (1961)
- Greyfriars Bobby
- The Incredible Journey
- The Ugly Dachshund
- My Dog, the Thief
- The Biscuit Eater
- The Shaggy D.A.
- The Journey of Natty Gann
- Benji, the Hunted
- Oliver and Company
- Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
- Iron Will
- A Goofy Movie
- 101 Dalmatians (1996)
- Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
- You Lucky Dog
- 102 Dalmatians
- An Extremely Goofy Movie
- Hounded
- Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure
- Snow Dogs
- 101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure
- Teacher’s Pet
- Because of Winn Dixie
- Life is Ruff
- Bolt
- Super Buddies
- Lady and the Tramp (2019)
- Togo
Pluto Shorts
Goofy Shorts
TV Shows
This Week’s Holidays
Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!
- Friday, May 15th – NASCAR Day – Cars
- Saturday, May 16th – Armed Forces Day – Tiger Cruise
- Sunday, May 17th – Ride a Unicycle Day – Red’s Dream
- Monday, May 18th – Museum Day – Muppets Most Wanted
- Tuesday, May 19th – Dinosaur Day – Bizarre Dinosaurs
- Wednesday, May 20th – Millionaire Day – Blank Check
- Thursday, May 21st – Talk Like Yoda Day – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
