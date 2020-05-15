Disney+ Watch Guide: May 15-21

Disney+ debuts a brand-new show this week, It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer. In our library highlights section, we’re celebrating with a comprehensive list of every movie and TV show about dogs on the streaming service, plus all of the classic Pluto and Goofy shorts. Another highlight this week is a recent Disney film, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer now available to stream. Whatever you choose to watch this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs”

“In the series premiere, Bill is at sea with a dog who sniffs for whale poop. Then, he meets a dog keeping a sheep ranch moving.”

“Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano and Carl Weathers discuss the making of The Mandalorian.”

Be Our Chef – “Worth Melting For”

“In this round the Merrill family and Platt family are challenged to create a cold delicious dessert inspired by Elsa’s icy powers. The families visit Epcot’s Norway Pavilion to see the pastry display at the Nordic bakery and after a warm hug from Olaf, they head to the kitchen to heat things up. Which family will be left out in the cold?”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand”

“Fulfilling her lifelong dream of working with horses, Stephanie Carroll has served as a Ranch Hand at Walt Disney World Resort’s Tri-Circle-D Ranch for over 8 years. From caring for the majestic Cinderella Ponies to driving the Main Street Trolley, Stephanie creates magical moments for guests by bringing fantasies to life through her love of horses.”

Disney Family Sundays – “Beauty and the Beast Stained Glass”

“The Kurzawa family and Amber create a piece of art inspired by Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”

New on Disney+

Aurora and Phillip are getting married, but things take a sour turn when Maleficent meets the new in-laws in this sequel to the 2014 film.

Library Highlights

60th Anniversary – Pollyanna

Hayley Mills made her star-making debut in this classic film about an optimistic orphan who changes the lives of the entire town. Premiered on May 19th, 1960.

20th Anniversary – Dinosaur

Live-action backgrounds meet computer animated dinosaurs in this special project from Disney Animation’s Secret Lab, which inspired a beloved attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Premiered May 19th, 2000.

A Celebration of Dogs on Disney+

To celebrate the premiere of It’s a Dog’s Life, here are a few great films on Disney+ starring man’s best friend.

Pluto Shorts

Goofy Shorts

TV Shows

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now