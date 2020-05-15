Make Mine Marvel: Looking Back at “Captain America: Sam Wilson”

by | May 15, 2020 1:48 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, is once again offering all fans free access to some of Marvel’s most iconic stories from recent years, including now-classic Marvel Comics events and critically acclaimed runs featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and more.

With that in mind, I’ve decided to take a look back at these classic stories and maybe help you decide whether or not you would like to check them out. Our next series follows a new version of a classic character. Steve Rogers no longer carries the shield. Now, the mantle of Captain America belongs to his old friend.

Captain America: Sam Wilson

Sam Wilson has become Captain America after Steve Rogers was no longer able to play that role. Only problem is, Sam doesn’t exactly know how to be Captain America. He can handle the crimefighting, Avenging part of the job. It’s the symbolic part he doesn't fully understand, inspiring American without taking a side. This is all new to him.

On top of him dealing with that, Sam has also had a falling out with S.H.I.E.L.D. and is now working on his own. Well, not entirely on his own. Misty Knight and D-Man have become his new partners, giving Captain America a very different dynamic. What makes that problem with S.H.I.E.L.D. worse though, is that Steve Rogers is still working with them.

As if that wasn’t enough, There’s of course a real villain for Sam to deal with as well. The Serpent Society is back, with a very new look. Viper has his old gang of thugs running Wall Street now and creating problems for Sam and his friends. In fact, those problems may just lead to the creation of the next Falcon.

This comic arc does get a bit more political that most Marvel stories do. It doesn’t really work out so well for Sam, but it doesn’t necessarily negatively impact the story. Aside from that, this is a pretty typical Captain America story. The players might be different, but it’s still Cap protecting the little guy while trying to take down a corrupt organization.

The dynamic between Sam and Steve also adds an interesting wrinkle to the story. Steve handpicked Sam to be his replacement but doesn’t expect him to be the same Captain America he was. Still, he doesn’t necessarily approve of all the decisions he’s made since picking up the shield. The two old friends seem to be butting heads a bit.

Of course, the story benefits from featuring a lot of your favorite characters. As I mentioned, Cap is joined by Misty and D-Man, but the story also features Redwing (whose approval rating is still sky high by the way), Diamondback, Crossbones and plenty of others.

Fair warning though, the series that is currently available for free ends with a huge cliffhanger. If you’re looking to take advantage of these free comics, you should know that you will absolutely be left wanting more at the end of this five-comic arc. Of course, if you are a Marvel Unlimited subscriber, that won’t be a problem for you.

You can read “Captain America: Sam Wilson” for free now. And be sure to check back as we look back the rest of these classic Marvel Comics stories over the next several weeks.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend