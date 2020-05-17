TV Review: WWII in Europe: Voices from the Front (Nat Geo)

May 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the victory in Europe at the end of World War II. As part of the celebration, National Geographic has produced a 60-minute special called WWII in Europe: Voices from the Front. Recent interviews with survivors from all over Europe and the United States allow viewers to look back at an important moment in history when the world united against a terrible enemy.

The special is bookended by celebratory footage from V-E Day, with Bob Woodruff from ABC News providing the overarching narrative. So much of my education on World War II was focused on the US involvement that it was refreshing to get points of view from the British, Russian, and even German participants. As Woodruff says at the beginning, the level of celebration on V-E Day was very different from country to country.

Another amazing aspect of the special is the key role women played around the world. The famous US image of Rosie the Riveter is juxtaposed against several real-life riveters being interviewed today. They tear up as they recall working hard in the hopes that it would bring home their brothers or cousins or whoever they knew in the war. One in every eight Americans fought and it really touched everybody. The special also includes UK code crackers and Russian soldiers, who were treated as equals to men under Stahlin’s rule

If I have one criticism of WWII in Europe: Voices from the Front it’s that it should’ve been longer. The timeline is quite compressed and you feel like there was a lot more story to tell. The special also comes with several warnings throughout regarding graphic imagery, which includes footage that the US filmed after discovering the German concentration camps. One of the Germans interviewed recalls being shown the footage at the end of the war and being horrified that such things were happening in his own country. One of the US soldiers who was part of the discovery imparts his memories in the hopes that it will inspire others to silence the deniers.

As the title suggests, the special stays focused on the victory in Europe. It touches on the fact that while Europe was celebrating a huge win, the US was still at war with Japan and their celebration would be delayed another three months. This special leaves you wanting more and I hope there will be follow ups. It reminds viewers that only 2% of the men and women who served in World War II are still alive and that soon our collective memories will be all second hand. It makes you feel all the more grateful for the work that went into creating this and other specials like it.

WWII in Europe: Voices from the Front gives viewers a first-hand account of memories from an important moment in history. It serves as a reminder of the ultimate cost of war and why freedom is worth fighting for. At a time where the world needs unity to help defeat an invisible enemy, it serves as a reminder of what’s at stake when we turn against each other.

WWII in Europe: Voices from the Front premieres May 21st at 8:00 pm ET on National Geographic.