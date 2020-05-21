Dining at Disney Springs — Experiencing Some of the Changes Made Amid Reopening

by | May 21, 2020 8:33 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

As an avid Walt Disney World visitor, Disney Springs has been the dining spot of more meals than I would care to count. But now that the first phase of reopening has started, we got to see the changes on how those meals are served. Beyond the temperature checks, hand washing stations, and signs giving social distancing directions, some of the biggest changes to Disney Springs took place in and outside of the dining locations.

With this being just the first day of reopening, I am sure a lot of the concepts that the Disney Springs team had in place will evolve time and time again. Still, seeing the Springs return to life was a smooth operation indeed. Locations like Chicken Guy and Polite Pig had spacing locators already set but, as those locations became more busy, management was on hand to measure out more 6 foot intervals for guests.

Other locations like The Basket at Wine Bar George and STK Orlando had already made adjustments to seating configurations as well as setting aside tables for guests dining only.

Earl of Sandwich and Blaze Pizza had some of the biggest changes as they both offer refillable fountain drink stations that are now managed by staff from the restaurants. At these locations, they would take guests orders and fill the cups before handing them to the guests. Then, if guests returned for a refill, they would be handed a new cup.

Dining at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill was also an interesting experience as, with this being their first day, some things were being handled “on the fly” (as one server put it) to try and best accommodate guests. First, from the check in station outside to the point you enter the building, sanitizer stations were available.

The menu was not only condense — with both lunch and dinner having the same limited items — but it was also paper. So, after we had given our order, they would be disposed of in a recycling bin.

The seating in the restaurant had also been adjusted. With limited capacity and the 6 foot spacing in mind, the main dining room had been rearranged and the bar area (where we were seated) had tables pushed directly against the bar to give the most space possible.

Overall, every location that was visited had made adjustments to make guests feel as comfortable and safe as possible. I look forward to returning to Disney Springs and enjoying many more meals as the world continues to return to the new normal.

