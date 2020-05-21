Disney-Themed Puzzles and Monopoly Games Arrive on shopDisney

If you’re looking for more ways to have fun with your family at home, check out the newest Hasbro game and Ravensberger puzzle arrivals on shopDisney. From classics like Monopoly to challenging 3-D puzzles, you can experience hours of creative entertainment with a Disney theme.

Games

Hasbro’s Monopoly game gets a Frozen and Star Wars twist in these new releases, and fans of Olaf will love the latest version of Trouble featuring the silly snowman!

Frozen 2

“Journey through Arendelle and beyond! In this Frozen 2 Edition of Monopoly, players travel around the board buying up magical locations. The Properties are scenes from the movie, and come in color sets.”

Star Wars

“With gameplay inspired by the Star Wars universe and iconic Star Wars artwork — this game is a must for Star Wars fans. Properties include Planets and Droids, and instead of houses and hotels, this edition features TIE fighters and X-Wings. The last player left with credits when all other players go bankrupt is the winner.”

Olaf’s Ice Adventure

“In this Trouble game inspired by Frozen, Olaf enjoys all kinds of adventures along the gameboard, which includes ice molds for making Olaf tokens, a Pop-O-Matic dice roller, numbered dice and more. The last player with their Olaf token standing wins the game.”

3-D Puzzles

Build your very own Disney Castle right in your living room! These new 3-D puzzles bring to life iconic characters from Disney movies and parks in stunning detail. Recommended for ages 12 and up.

Floor Puzzles

These Ravensburger floor puzzles are a great way to introduce kids to the fun of assembling puzzles. You can’t go wrong with any of the options that feature large colorful pieces and a variety of beloved characters. Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Finally, this 100 piece Toy Story puzzle is perfect for those ready to graduate to the next level of building. The image features pals Woody and Buzz along with Hamm, Rex, Slinky Dog, and the Green Army Men. Recommended for ages 4 and up.