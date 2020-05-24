A Look Inside the Reopened Morimoto Asia and Pizza Ponte at Disney Springs

Disney Springs began phased reopenings less than a week ago and already more options are joining in. On Friday May 22nd, both Morimoto Asia and Pizza Ponte reopened their doors after two months.

Morimoto Asia

As one of the anchor locations of Disney Springs, this reopening is a giant step forward. The location is currently running with a limited menu, but still has the same charm and elegance it had prior to the shut down.

With the exception of the walk up bar inside being closed, little has changed. With guests being sat to accommodate the social distancing standards the dining room and the upstairs are fully open. Servers are wearing masks and gloves and, in place of menus, they have moved to QR codes on each table for guests to bring up what is currently available on their phones.

There were also sanitizing stations throughout the restaurant.

For hours and reservations (which are highly recommended), visit disneysprings.com/morimotoasia.

Pizza Ponte

Known for its HUGE Sicilian-style pizza by the slice, Pizza Ponte has become a favorite of guests that are short on time but have a big appetite.

With an extended queue outside and a posted QR code for easy access to the menu, Pizza Ponte has taken all the steps necessary for social distancing. Once inside, guests will notice a large plexiglass divider with small “pizza windows” for fast pick up of the amazing pizza and other options available.

The only major change is the downsized indoor seating area due to space needed for extra queue and social distancing measures.

Hours and menu are subject to change, so make sure to visit disneysprings.com/pizzaponte for updates.

