Comic Review – “Avengers #33”

by | May 27, 2020 11:48 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

The Avengers are probably the most popular superhero team around these days and just about everyone has an idea of what the team looks like. However, over the years, the Avengers have accumulated a very long list of members and not every one of them is your typical superhero.

For example, Moon Knight has been an Avenger and he’s, well, a lunatic with multiple personalities, who hears voices in his head, worships a Moon God and kills people violently. In other words, he’s not exactly Captain America. But, while he’s been an ally to the Avengers in the past, he’s about to become a very big problem for them.

One of the first new titles Marvel has released today is “Avengers #33” which kicks off “The Age of Khonshu,” a new story arc for Moon Knight and the super team.

Nothing with Moon Knight ever seems exactly normal, but right from the beginning of this issue, you can tell something isn't quite right. The Fist of Khonshu is seen praying outside the gate of K’un-Lun before Danny Rand, known as the Iron Fist, confronts him. This isn’t your typical superhero meeting though as Moony quickly attacks him.

That sequence sets the tone for this entire issue, which sees Moon Knight attack hero after hero in an attempt to claim their powers for the Moon God Khonshu. We see him come face to face wit Doctor Strange, Black Panther and even Thor.

The rest of the Avengers are alerted of the situation, but we don’t see their response to Moony’s attacks just yet. However, it does become very clear that Moon Knight is going to be a problem for the Avengers, and by the end of the issue you can see that he will not be easily dealt with.

Moon Knight has always been a fascinating character. A wealthy, ex-mercenary with a personality disorder who enjoys pain and fights crime as an all-white-clad vigilante – what’s not to love? He has always had a very complicated relationship with Khonshu, who has granted him powers but also slowly torn him apart from the inside.

It appears the story arc will see a lot more of both as Moony is apparently still following the orders of the bird-like Egyptian god, and has also been granted some serious power. I mean, it’s not every day the Ghost Rider gets his care stolen.

This issue is a lot of fun because we get to see some of our favorite heroes come face to face with Moon Knight, in come cases for the first time. That means we get to see a lot of fights that we don’t normally see and possibly have never seen before.

It’s also a perfect start to a new Avengers story arc. While this issue itself is fun, it sets up a much bigger story going forward. It presents the reader with the next big threat for the Avengers to deal with and does so in a way that is not typically done. Normally, we would see the heroes deal with a smaller issue before the looming big bad reveals itself in the final page. This time though, we follow that big bad the whole way – even if it is a former member of the Avengers.

“Avengers #33” is available now.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend