Splash into Summer With Disney Themed Swimwear for the Whole Family

Is it summer yet? Even if you’re not taking a vacation this year, there’s no doubt you and your family are looking for some outdoor fun right at home. Disney has plenty of great swim and beachwear looks for the whole family that will complement all your backyard water activities!

Kids Flip Flops – $8.99-$14.99

From BB-8 to Frozen, kids flip flops have never looked this fun! Your little ones will love how wearing their favorite characters completes their summer style.

Beach Towels – $16.99-$26.99

Pool, beach, or lounging in the backyard fun, your Disney pals are sure to enhance the experience while keeping you dry.

Swim Goggles – $7.99

Little ones can protect their eyes while enjoying underwater games at the pool or beach. These colorful goggles are even inspired by kids’ favorite characters making swim time that much more fun!

Star Wars Swimwear

You don’t need to blast off to space to know these looks are out of this world!

Family Swimsuits – $18.99-$49.99

The entire family can say hello to the sun and fun and look great at the same time! This summer collection features suits and rashguards that are perfect for all the sports you love.

