TV Recap – “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 7 Premiere

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been built upon more than 20 wildly popular and incredibly successful films. However, since 2013, a common thread has run through the MCU and it hasn’t been on the big screen. Instead, it’s been reminding us weekly that not all heroes are super. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. just kicked off its seventh and final season on ABC.

The season premiere starts off with a scene we’ve seen in the season’s trailer. A group of Chronicoms attack a group of police in 1931 New York City, culminating in them using their futuristic technology to literally steal their faces. We catch a glimpse of the lead Chornicom disguised as one of the police officers.

We then jump back to the scene that ended season six, with Simmons introducing Mack and Daisy to the Coulson LMD. She explains that the last scan of his brain was from the framework, so Coulson has some questions. When he learns that he is an LMD, the data begins to flood his mind and overwhelm him as he suddenly lives through two years of information all at once.

Simmons explains to the team that they have traveled through time and are now in New York City in 1931 because the Chronicoms plan to take Earth by eliminating S.H.I.E.L.D. from history. She explains that used something called “tides” to jump back in time but never planned to go back so far. She introduces them to Enoch and their newly revamped Zephyr. She also explains that she and Fitz can’t be together because the Chronicoms can scan their minds. While the team tries to come to grips with what’s happening, Mack takes charge and lays out a plan, with Deke acquiring some new clothes for them to blend in. Simmons and Daisy have a conversation that reveals that Simmons has been apart from the team for “too long” before she brought the team back in time with her.

Mack reconvenes with the Coulson LMD, who is now caught up but still opposes the idea of being brought back in the first place. Mack explains the issue with the Chronicoms and he is on board to help but says he will need to “reevaluate” when this is all over.

As Mack, Deke, Daisy and the rebooted Coulson LMD venture out into the city in their new duds, Deke further explains the rules of time travel, leading Mack to follow the mantra “make ripples, not waves,” for fear of greatly changing their future. Of course, this contradicts Banner’s time travel theory employed in Avengers: Endgame but I suppose we’ll have to look past that for now.

As the four agents investigate the crime scene littered with now-faceless police officers and a dead bootlegger, Coulson comes across a whiskey bottle with a swordfish logo on it, which sparks a memory of his history course in the academy where he learned of a speakeasy that was eventually turned into a S.H.I.E.L.D. hideout. He takes Mack with him to look into the new lead while Daisy and Deke continue to investigate the crime scene.

Back at base, we see Enoch operating on May, who is still recovering from what should have been a fatal wound she received during the season six finale. We also see a conversation between Simmons and Yo-Yo, during which Simmons presents her with lifelike prosthetic arms, to help her better blend in. Yo-Yo refuses the offer, saying she doesn’t want to forget her accident and explaining that her arms are a part of who she is. Simmons understands, but asks her when was the last time she felt something with her own hands, which seemingly opens Yo-Yo up to the idea.

Coulson and Mack get into the speakeasy after using their newly-learned password. They ask about an S.S.R. asset known as Gemini and are instead greeted with a shotgun by the by the bartender.

The Chronicoms, now disguised as the police officers they’ve killed, return to the crime scene and discover that S.H.I.E.L.D. has followed them to 1931. One of them confronts Daisy and leads her behind the building for an ambush, but we all know Quake isn’t going down that easily. Deke is also attacked inside but escapes. Daisy subdues the Chronicom and that attacked her and, along with Deke, returns it to the Zephyr.

Coulson and Mack try to talk their way out of their predicament with the bartender before Coulson realizes he’s already dead and doesn’t need to be so concerned about the situation. He gets the gun away and asks again to speak to the man in charge, who turns out to be Ernest Koenig, a familiar face to those at S.H.I.E.L.D. (and fans of the show as he is once again played by Patton Oswalt).

Back on the Zephyr, Yo-Yo tries out her new hands and, in an emotional moment, feels her own face for the first time in years. Simmons explains to her that it is hard once again being apart from Fitz. Their conversation is interrupted by Daisy and Deke returning with their prisoner. Simmons decided to tie him up and get some answers from him.

Back at the speakeasy, while trying to get information out of Koenig, he introduces Mack and Coulson to a barhand named Freddy, They explain that they’re investigating the killing from the night prior and want to take out the killers. Since Koenig lost a bootlegger to that incident, his interest is piqued. Koenig explains that he is supplying a party that the governor of New York will be attending. Coulson immediately recognizes that the governor is Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who eventually forms the S.S.R. which eventually becomes S.H.I.E.L.D., making him an obvious target for the Chronicoms.

Mack, Coulson, Deke and Daisy attend the party to try to protect FDR. Daisy askes Mack about Coulson and he explains that he shrugged off a bullet but is otherwise himself. Mack challenges Daisy to find out for herself because she knew him better.

Back on the Zephyr, Yo-Yo, Simmons and Enoch interrogate the captured Chronicom. Simmons plans to overwhelm him with junk data as they saw with Coulson attempting to catch up his memories. The prisoner begins to spasm uncontrollably.

Daisy apologizes to Coulson for bringing him back. He replies with casual conversation and recaps what they’ve been through. They’re interrupted by the introduction of FDR. Coulson spouts off more knowledge of the future president as he takes the stage. Talking to Freddy, Mack says FDR is “ahead of his time,” letting it slip that he’s from the future but he plays it off. Freddy explains to Mack and Deke that he lost his dad before Koenig offered him a job.

The Chornicom explains to Simmons, Enoch and Yo-Yo that they know exactly which tread to pull to undo S.H.I.E.L.D. Simmons ups the data dump to further overwhelm him as Enoch warns her not to push him too hard. FDR begins to leave the party and the team scrambles to protect him. We see the captive Chronicom continue to be overwhelmed even after Simmons disconnects him.Coulson and Daisy follow FDR into a hallway and watch him leave safely before Mack and Deke join them. They realize they’re missing something.

A woman meets Freddy at the bar and explains that she is his contact. Meanwhile, as the Chronicom begins to melt down, he repeats the name “Freddy” several times. The woman lures Freddy from the bar and a Chronicom is seen readying a pistol as he watches them leave. Simmons calls out to the team to let them know Freddy is the target. The woman explains that she worked with his father and offers him a job, handing him several vials of green liquid. When he asks what it is she simply says “the future.”

The Chronicoms make their move in a very Terminator-like scene and shoot the woman before Daisy saves Freddy. Coulson and Daisy take care of the two Chronicoms and their fight disrupts the party.

Back at the speakeasy, the team bursts in, much to Koenig’s dismay. They explain to him that Freddy is the target and try to get more information. Koenig explains that he’s a nobody and the new gang couldn’t be after his dad’s money, referring to him as “old man Malick.” Coulson and Daisy recognize that Freddy is the father of Gideon Malick, the future head of HYDRA in America. They follow the thread and realize that if HYDRA never takes hold, S.H.I.E.L.D. will never ber formed. So in order to save S.H.I.E.L.D., they have to save HYDRA.

In the final scene of the episode, we see Enoch panic as he realizes Agent May is missing. As he looks for her, we see her hiding in the scaffolding above him as the episode closes.

This was a fun start to the final season of the long-running Marvel series. With time travel, HYDRA, the Chronicoms and the seemingly distorted Agent May all in play, there are a lot of different ways this season can go. It will be very interesting to where this goes and how things wrap up for the agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will air Wednesday nights on ABC.