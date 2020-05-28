CONTEST: Disney Villains

by | May 28, 2020 7:33 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

In anticipation of the upcoming release of Evil Thing, the next book in Serena Valentino’s Disney Villains book series, we are partnering with the Disney Book Group for a special Disney Villains giveaway. The series continues as the series tells Cruella’s story when Evil Thing releases on July 7, 2020.

One Winner Receives:

  • A Volume of Villains!
  • Receive all six titles in the Disney Villains series.

Giveaway open to US addresses only.

Enter before June 11, 2020

Prizing and samples provided by Disney Book Group

About the Series:

Where most Disney Classic titles appeal to younger readers, Serena Valentino’s darkly twisted Villains series is perfect for upper middle-grade, YA, and even adult audiences. Readers who crave twisted origins will love these wickedly dark tales about classic Disney villains.

Series Order:

  1. Fairest of All: A Tale of the Wicked Queen
  2. The Beast Within: A Tale of Beauty’s Prince
  3. Poor Unfortunate Soul: A Tale of the Sea Witch
  4. Mistress of all Evil: A Tale of the Dark Fairy
  5. Mother Knows Best: A Tale of the Old Witch
  6. The Odd Sisters: A Tale of the Three Witches
  7. Evil Thing: newest release coming July 7, 2020!

About Evil Thing:

The darkly captivating seventh novel in the popular Villains series follows the rise and fall of the deranged and glamorous fan favorite, Cruella De Vil. If it doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will…

Never before have we gotten Cruella’s perspective on the story of 101 Dalmatians. Evil Thing reframes the classic tale from her point of view, as a darkly funny, maniacally mean memoir. Readers who crave twisted origins will love this wickedly dark tale, and new readers will find this novel an enticing entry point to the rest of the series.

 
 
