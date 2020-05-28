CONTEST: Disney Villains

In anticipation of the upcoming release of Evil Thing, the next book in Serena Valentino’s Disney Villains book series, we are partnering with the Disney Book Group for a special Disney Villains giveaway. The series continues as the series tells Cruella’s story when Evil Thing releases on July 7, 2020.

One Winner Receives:

A Volume of Villains!

Receive all six titles in the Disney Villains series.

Giveaway open to US addresses only.

Enter before June 11, 2020

Prizing and samples provided by Disney Book Group

About the Series:

Where most Disney Classic titles appeal to younger readers, Serena Valentino’s darkly twisted Villains series is perfect for upper middle-grade, YA, and even adult audiences. Readers who crave twisted origins will love these wickedly dark tales about classic Disney villains.

Series Order:

About Evil Thing:

The darkly captivating seventh novel in the popular Villains series follows the rise and fall of the deranged and glamorous fan favorite, Cruella De Vil. If it doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will…

Never before have we gotten Cruella’s perspective on the story of 101 Dalmatians. Evil Thing reframes the classic tale from her point of view, as a darkly funny, maniacally mean memoir. Readers who crave twisted origins will love this wickedly dark tale, and new readers will find this novel an enticing entry point to the rest of the series.