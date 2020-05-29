Disney Dress Shop Debuts Maleficent Dress on shopDisney

Disney villains have always had an interesting fashion sense and Maleficent is no exception. The dark spell caster from the animated classic, Sleeping Beauty is the latest inspiration for the Disney Dress Shop collection on shopDisney. She’s featured front and center on a brand new brightly colored gown that radiates rich hues of purple and green.

Maleficent Dress

“If there's anyone who knows how to make an entrance, it's Maleficent, whose wickedly bold style is all over this flared frock from the Disney Parks Dress Shop. With or without an invitation, you're sure to turn heads and stop hearts when showing up in our deviously delightful dress.”

