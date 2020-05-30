TV Review: “Heartland Docs, DVM” Season 2 (Nat Geo WILD)

Welcome back to Cedar County, Nebraska, in season two of Nat Geo WILD’s Heartland Docs, DVM. Dr. Erin and Ben Schroeder are a husband and wife veterinary team in a small rural town with their own clinic. Full of small town charm and charisma, the series is often funny and constantly heartwarming. These two keep very busy with an action-packed schedule

The season premiere is a fitting title for the first season produced after Disney’s acquisition, “You’ve Goat a Friend in Me.” The title comes from the show’s newest star, a fainting pygmy goat named Veronica that Dr. Erin meets at the start of the episode and takes in as a clinic pet. She isn’t sure how Dr. Ben is going to feel about her, so there’s a little bit of suspense throughout the episode.

The season premiere also follows Dr. Ben on a few farm visits. From pregnancy tests on miniature donkeys and dogs to a bloated cow, his mobile adventures are some of the most exciting in the episode. The emotional core of the episode comes from a fourteen-year-old cat named Sammy who belonged to Dr. Erin for a brief time before he found his forever home.

As with any medical programs, there are moments that aren't for the faint of heart. Personally, I get queasy easily and the moment that had me covering my eyes and looking away involved a cow with an anal prolapse. But through the magic of editing, the visuals never get too graphic and the tone is quickly turned around in the next scene with some adorable airedale puppies.

Heartland Docs, DVM is a show about vets in rural America, but it’s also a show about family. Dr. Erin and Ben have a captivating relationship and are the proud parents of two human boys and a lot of animals. With Veronica as the newest member of the Schroeder family, this second season promises to be a lot of fun. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll fall in love with all of these animals.

I give season two of Heartland Docs, DVM 5 out of 5 goat poop pebbles.

Season two of Heartland Docs, DVM premieres Saturday, May 30th, at 8:00 pm with a double episode premiere on Nat Geo WILD.

The first season of Heartland Docs, DVM is now streaming on Disney+.