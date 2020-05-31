Quiz: Walt Disney World Extinct Attractions (Disney Trivia Live!)

Disney Trivia Live! is our new live show on YouTube where you can play Disney trivia against other players live around the world. Tune in each week on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30p Eastern / 7:30p Pacific on YouTube (be sure to subscribe and click the bell to be notified when we start). You can also watch our previous live broadcasts.

On May 26th, we did two contests live themed to Extinct Attractions. The first was Walt Disney World Extinct Attractions written by 11 year old Gideon Moseley. Play it here:

Who writes the Extinct Attractions Column for Laughing Place? Cole FanBoy Doobie Alex Continue >> What is the order you see these Great Movie Ride Scenes? Fantasia; Singing in the Rain; Alien; Mary Poppins Mary Poppins; Alien; Singing in the Rain; Fantasia Singing in the Rain; Mary Poppins; Alien; Fantasia Singing in the Rain; Fantasia; Mary Poppins; Alien Continue >> What ride replaced Mr Toad's Wild Ride? Peter Pan's Flight Snow White's Scary Adventures The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh Haunted Mansion Continue >> Food Rocks host was called Bonnie Appetite FALSE TRUE Continue >> What is the name of the gangster that would hijack your tour car on the Great Movie Ride? Sloppy Ugly Mugsy Toughy Continue >> What attraction is this? Disney Stars and Motor Cars If You Had a Head Studio Backlot Tour Lights Motors Action Extreme Stunt Show Continue >> Which of these was NOT a selection available at the end of Horizons? Sea Castle Brava Centauri Mesa Verde Aqua Transport Continue >> What was the name of multiple effects experience on the Studios Backlot Tour? Crazy Canyon Mayday Canyon Catastrophe Canyon The Canyon of Mayhem Continue >> You used to see the Dip Mobile from Who Framed Roger Rabbit on the Studios tour TRUE FALSE Continue >> Who was the pilot of Star Tours' Endor Express? Rex George Jones Abe Continue >> What year did Kitchen Kabaret close? October 2004 September 1983 January 1994 December 1992 Continue >> Extinct WDW Not too good Share your Results : Facebook Extinct WDW Not too bad Share your Results : Facebook Extinct WDW You're pretty good Share your Results : Facebook Extinct WDW Fantastic! Share your Results : Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your first name : Your email address : I consent to having form collect my name and email! The form collects name and email so that we can add you to our newsletter list for project updates. Check out our privacy policy for the full story on how we protect and manage your submitted data! Show my results >> Please share this quiz to view your results . Facebook Powered by WP Quiz Pro PLAY AGAIN !

How did you do? Share and let your friends know.

