Quiz: Walt Disney World Extinct Attractions (Disney Trivia Live!)

On May 26th, we did two contests live themed to Extinct Attractions. The first was Walt Disney World Extinct Attractions written by 11 year old Gideon Moseley.
Who writes the Extinct Attractions Column for Laughing Place?
What is the order you see these Great Movie Ride Scenes?
What ride replaced Mr Toad's Wild Ride?
Food Rocks host was called Bonnie Appetite
What is the name of the gangster that would hijack your tour car on the Great Movie Ride?
What attraction is this?
Which of these was NOT a selection available at the end of Horizons?
What was the name of multiple effects experience on the Studios Backlot Tour?
You used to see the Dip Mobile from Who Framed Roger Rabbit on the Studios tour
Who was the pilot of Star Tours' Endor Express?
What year did Kitchen Kabaret close?
Gideon is the son of LaughingPlace.com co-founders Doobie and Rebekah Moseley.