3 “Barkskins” Themed Cocktail Recipes from ATX Television Festival

The ATX Television Festival went digital this year, offering virtual attendees with a simulated version of the convention experience. Last year, National Geographic hosted a “Yappy Hour” at the Austin, Texas event where visitors could enjoy cocktails on a patio while meeting adoptable dogs looking for a forever home. To promote their new scripted series Barkskins, National Geographic sponsored this year’s ATX TV From the Couch “Barkskins Yappy Hour” on Friday, June 5th.
The presentation was originally scheduled to include the show’s creator, executive producer, and writer Elwood Reid and two cast members, Marcia Gay Harden (Mathilde Geffard) and Matthew Lillard (Gus Lafarge). Due to unforeseen events, they weren’t able to join the cocktail hour, but we now have recipes for three themed cocktails that fans can sip as they enjoy the series on Monday nights on National Geographic.
New France Old Fashioned
Drink like they would in New France by gathering the following ingredients.
- 2 ox Still Austin or Larceny Bourbon
- Brown sugar cube
- Orange peel
- 4 dashes Angostura Bitters
- Luxardo cherry
“Rim rocks glass with orange peel. Muddle to dissolve sugar, release citrus oils. Add bourbon, then add ice or single large cube and stir. Garnish with luxardo cherry on pick.”
A Lafarge Vodka
A drink as zesty and ruthless as Lafarge himself contains the following:
- 2 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka
- Garnish with Lime
- Ice
“Fill a rocks glass to the top with ice cubes. Pour in 2 oz of vodka. Garnish with lime.”
Mathilde’s Moscow Mule
You’ll feel like you’re dining at Wobik’s best Inn with Mathilde’s Moscow Mule containing the following:
- 2 ox Barr Hill or Tito’s Handmade Vodka
- 0.5 oz fresh lime juice
- Top with ginger beer
- Garnish with lime
- Ice
“To a copper mug filled with ice, pour in vodka, lime juice and top with ginger beer. Add garnish.”
New episodes of Barkskins air Mondays at 9:00 pm on National Geographic.
Alex has been blogging about Disney films since 2009 after a lifetime of fandom. He joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and covers films across all of Disney’s brands, including Star Wars, Marvel, and Fox, in addition to books, music, toys, consumer products, and food. You can hear his voice as a member of the Laughing Place Podcast and his face can be seen on Laughing Place’s YouTube channel where he unboxes stuff.