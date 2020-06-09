Adventure Awaits with New Jackets and Backpacks for Kids on shopDisney

One school year has ended and the next is still a few months away…which means now’s the time to start thinking about all the cute ways to update your child’s school look! shopDisney has introduced new jackets, hoodies, and backpacks for kids that feature their favorite characters in playful patterns and stylish settings.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Jackets and Hoodies

Mickey and Minnie – $36.99

The classic duo is showing off their playful side on these cute and colorful jackets that are perfect for Fall weather.

Toys and Heroes – $36.99

Keeping warm with Pixar pals or Avengers has never been easier! Make everyday a little more exciting for your favorite hero with these varsity style jackets.

Princesses

Your princess can celebrate being royalty with the newest shopDisney jackets that feature Belle and other Disney Princesses in the spotlight.

Hoodies – $34.99

They might not be allowed to wear costumes to school, but costume hoodies are the next best thing! Your little one can embody Woody, Spider-Man, or Elsa and stay warm with these detailed zip up hoodies from shopDisney.

Backpacks and Lunchboxes

Whether they’re toting books and snacks or getting ready for a vacation, Disney-themed backpacks and lunchboxes make everyday more fun! Your little ones will love the bright colors, cute patterns, and magical accents that are featured on this year’s back to school essentials.

Mickey Mouse – $22.99

Pixar – $16.99 – $29.99

The Mandalorian – $16.99 – $29.99

Disney Princesses – $16.99 – $29.99

Marvel – $16.99 – $29.99