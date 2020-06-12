Actress Tamra Smart Talks “Artemis Fowl,” Magic, and Her Favorite Disney Movies

The day many Artemis Fowl fans have been waiting for has finally arrived. Disney’s feature film adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s popular book series has arrived on Disney+ for dedicated readers and new fans to discover. One of the kids that discover the secrets of magic in the film is Juliet, Artemis Fowl’s cousin played by the delightful Tamara Smart. She was kind enough to take time out of her day to answer some of our questions about Artemis Fowl, magic, and her favorite Disney movies.

Alex: When did you first hear about Artemis Fowl? Were you a fan of the books, or did you find out about it through the casting announcement? When did Artemis Fowl enter your life?

Tamara Smart: It entered my life when I auditioned for it. The name sort of rung a bell, but I'd never read the books or really heard of it. I did a couple of auditions and decided to read it. And once I had read it, I loved it and I kept reading the books. And they just got better and better than the one before. I just kept auditioning for it, and I did four, five, six, something like that, auditions. And I got to the place which is a screen test, where you just test with other people who are playing Holly, just to see how you would look on the sets and in the costumes. And it was maybe a week later, and I found out that I didn't get the part. [Director Kenneth Branagh] wanted me to play Juliet, which was super, super amazing. I was truly grateful for it, and that's when it entered my life.

Alex: You mentioned Kenneth Branagh, were you familiar with his work and were you a fan of his, or was his prestige all new to you being so young?

Tamara: Yeah, I'd definitely heard of him. He was a really, really big actor and director. So it was a really big deal for me when I found out that he was sort of going to be the director for it. Because obviously, he is very professional, but he also has the dynamic of an actor and a director. I think that's super important.

Alex: And did you feel like his acting background changed the dynamic of his directing style, compared to other directors that you've worked with?

Tamara: I think so, because he was very flexible with our acting skill. And he gave us the space to play with our characters, and play with our emotions and themes.

Alex: And the sets are really spectacular. A lot of your scenes take place inside of Fowl Manor, which is such a memorable set and it looks so cool on screen. I'm curious, how much of it was actually there in the world for you to interact with?

Tamara: Most of it was sets. Most of the sets were real, but I guess I would say most of the monsters weren't really real, but some of the monsters were because obviously, prosthetics and things like that. But most of the sets were real. Or all of the sets were real.

Alex: And your character has some pretty fearless and brave moments. I think of the moment when she jumps off the overlook and swings from the chandelier. That obviously involves quite a bit of stunt performing. Did you have a double who did some of your bigger stunts, or did you take that leap yourself? Or how was that achieved?

Tamara: I'm actually pretty lucky in that I got to do most of my stunts. I cannot take credit for all of them, because there were some things that I definitely couldn't do. But I did get to do the chandelier stunt, which was really, really fun. And we actually got that in a one-take wonder, which doesn't happen often, so I was pretty excited about that. But there was definitely a stunt double who did just some extra shots and some really, really cool shots, which made me look awesome.

Alex: Iit looks like you got to do a few scenes with Josh Gad. He's notorious for his very funny sense of humor. Did you have a lot of fun with him on set?

Tamara: I got to do a couple of scenes with him and I got to hang out with him quite a lot off-set. And obviously, in the makeup trailer and things like that. But yeah, he was one of the funniest people on set. He was so quick minded and the things that came out of his mouth, you'd just be rolling on the floor laughing. But yeah, in the best way, it was shocking if we ever got a scene done, because he had the most ad-libs. And he just found any way possible to make you laugh.

Alex: Do you have a favorite memory from your time on the set of Artemis Fowl? Or a moment that really sticks out to you as being the most fun you had during that shoot?

Tamara: I think I have probably two scenes. One of them has to be the whole troll sequence, which was super fun because Ken decided to get some speakers and play a lot of music. So we could run around with music banging, and it was super fun. And then my second favorite memory would probably be the Kendo scenes, that was really fun. We got to do them outside, me and Nonso [Anozie], and we were out there for hours and hours, doing loads of different shots. It was really funny and it was a joy.

Alex: A lot of the work that you've done so far has intersected with magic. Artemis Fowl deals with it a lot, so does The Worst Witch, and in a way, Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting. How would you say the magic in Artemis Fowl differs from some of the other works that you've done that include magic?

Tamara: That's a good question. I think that, I guess it differs in a couple different ways, but I have definitely noticed that I have a pattern of doing things with magic in it. But I think that it's different in the fact that it's just a load of kids who never believed that this was real, and that they do find out it's real. They feel like they're helpless, but they decide to do something about it. And I think this is when they start to group with the fairy world and the magic, they use the magic to their advantage. But yeah, I would say that's what the difference is.

Alex: The film really does take on that message where the adults who would normally step in to help in this situation are not available for the most part, so it's the kids who have to take up that mantle and be in charge of the moment. What do you think the message is that kids will take away from the Artemis Fowl stories and from this film?

Tamara: The message that I'd like them to take away from it, I'd like them to feel empowered. I'd like them to feel that they can do anything, and that they have a voice. And that if they use it, it can be really, really effective.

Alex: This is a Disney film. How much of an influence did Disney have on your upbringing? And do you have a favorite Disney movie and/or character?

Tamara: Disney was my whole childhood. It's where I first learned my American accent. I obviously grew up with it. Yeah, it was my favorite streaming service, Disney channel. I loved every Disney movie. I have to say one of my favorite Disney movies is The Parent Trap with Lindsay Lohan. I absolutely loved that movie, and I watch it maybe three or four times a year. And then my second favorite Disney movie has to be The Princess and the Frog. I've always loved that movie. I think it's just really fun, and I love Tiana because I always thought she looked like me.

Alex: With Disney doing so many live-action retellings, if you could be cast in any Disney live action adaptation of an animated classic, what would you want it to be?

Tamara: That's a good question. I have no idea. Maybe, I guess if they did a superhero action film, I would do that, but I don't think I'd have a specific one. I love Disney. They're super supportive and they're super amazing. So doing another movie with them would be a dream. So yeah, any movie.

You can see Tamara Smart play Juliet, Artemis Fowl’s cousin in Artemis Fowl, now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now