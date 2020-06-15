Stylish Disney Baby Looks Now Available on shopDisney

Maybe you’re welcoming a little one into your home, or maybe you know someone else who is. Either way, shopDisney has introduced adorable new looks for tiny humans that feature Mickey and Minnie Mouse! These new styles debuted today and are a great way to share a bit of your Disney fandom with future generations.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Mickey and Friends Fun

From bodysuits to bibs, Mickey and friends are here to keep Baby looking his or her best. These soft, durable, and trendy styles are perfect for your little one for whatever adventure their day may hold.

Minnie Mouse

Sequins, and golden glitter accents dress up Baby’s look for night or day and pictures or play.

Mickey Mouse

Mickey is irresistible and his stars, stripes, and smiles looks bring a playful side to Baby’s wardrobe.

Blankets

Keep them comfortable, secure, and happy with the latest blanket designs from shopDisney.

Plush Blankie

Monthly Milestone Blanket

“Mickey and Minnie help make a lasting memory each month of baby's first year with this magical milestone blanket. Two markers note the progressive months of baby's growth for your picture-taking pleasure.”

Rompers with Characters

Of course if the stylish looks aren’t enough, there’s always costume rompers that celebrate your (and one day Baby’s) favorite characters!

Disney

Pixar