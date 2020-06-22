Scentsy Unveils New Marvel and Phineas & Ferb Products

Scentsy has released two new collections of Disney products themed to the Disney Channel animated hit Phineas & Ferb and timeless Marvel Comics characters.
Phineas & Ferb: Best Day Ever Scentsy Bar
Summer is officially here and Scentsy has debuted the “Best Day Ever” fragrance themed to Phineas & Ferb. “Mandarin, strawberry and lush palms blend with hints of mischief and adventure to make the improbable possible.” Each bar retails for $6.50.
Perry the Platypus – Scentsy Buddy
Kids can have their very own scented Agent P plush with Perry’s Scentsy Buddy debut. His arms and legs are made of the classic corrugated pattern that the Scentsy Buddy line is famous for and he comes with a Scent Pak of “Best Day Ever” that can go in a zippered compartment in his back. The Scentsy Buddy and Scent Pak retail for $35.
Marvel Iron Man Scentsy Warmer
One of Marvel’s most famous characters, Iron Man, becomes a stunning Scentsy Warmer. His eyes glow blue when the warmer is on and the wax dish looks like Tony Stark’s arc reactor. The top of his helmet is vented so the scent can spread through the room. The Iron Man Scentsy Warmer retails for $65.
Marvel Spider-Man Scentsy Warmer
He can swing from a web and now he can add fragrance to your home. Peter Parker is swinging on an etched warmer to save a runaway train through the streets of New York with his web design engraved on the back and in the warmer trey. The Spider-Man Scentsy Warmer retails for $55.
Marvel Incredible Hulk Scentsy Buddy
Joining the previously released Spider-Man Scentsy Buddy, the Incredible Hulk joins the collection with a 16-inch plush with giant fists and feet and his iconic purple shorts. He comes with the “Marvel Nine Realms” Scentsy Pak for $45.
How to Order
