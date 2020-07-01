Daily Disney Drop: July 2, 2020

Get ready for your holiday weekend with our Daily Disney Drop for July 2, 2020.

Now Available: The Whistlers (2020) is now available on Hulu.

2:25am PT: KBO League: Doosan Bears vs. Kiwoom Heroes on ESPN.

9:00am PT: EFL Soccer: Hull City vs. Middlesbrough on ESPN+.

10:30am PT: Italian Serie A Soccer: Atalanta vs. Napoli on ESPN+

11:00am PT: Radio Disney At the Lunch Table with Ally Brooke on Instagram Live.

11:00am PT: Hidden Treasures of Afghanistan with Fredrik Hiebert on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

For thousands of years, Silk Road caravans traveled through the mountainous country of Afghanistan. Many ancient artifacts found in Afghanistan were on display in the National Museum of Afghanistan for decades before the museum was destroyed and the artifacts were hidden. More than 20 years later, National Geographic archaeologist Fred Hiebert went to Afghanistan in search of these hidden treasures. Join Fred to learn about this lost-and-found story–both about the treasures of the Silk Road and the Afghans who saved them.

12:00pm PT: The Jump airs on ESPN.

12:45pm PT: Italian Serie A Soccer: AS Roma vs. Udinese on ESPN+.

4:00pm PT: Laughing Place’s Disney Parks Update Live on YouTube.

5:00pm PT: Top Rank Boxing: Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre airs on ESPN.

7:30pm PT: The latest installment of the Laughing Place Disney News Update premieres on YouTube.

10:00pm PT: The Bold Type: “The Truth Will Set You Free” airs on Freeform.

Jane isn’t comfortable in her post-surgery body, but a visit from her dad may change her outlook. Sutton and Richard make plans for the future. Kat tries to move forward at work with a podcast, but her first episode comes with a price.