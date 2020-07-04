The Sweep Spot Ep. #288 – Former Disneyland Custodial Manager

The Sweep Spot is a biweekly podcast focusing on the Disneyland Resort. Lynn Barron and Ken Pellman, former Disneyland Day Custodial Foremen are your hosts. Ken has written for LaughingPlace.com in the past, starting with the launch of the site.

In this episode, we discuss current Disneyland events, as always. We also chat with Doobie and Rebekah from LaughingPlace.com, and then with John Martin, a retired Disneyland Operations Manager who started working in the Blue Bayou in 1967, and eventually became a Disneyland Custodial Manager, helping to open Disneyland Paris and Disney California Adventure.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present.

For more information and to order books, visit our official website: http://www.TheSweepSpot.com

