Book Review: “Disney Chills: Part of Your Nightmare”

by | Jul 5, 2020 5:22 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Do you love Disney Villains and scary stories? If the answer is yes, then Disney Chills is the book series you’ve been waiting for. This middle-grade chapter book series premieres on July 7th with the first book, Disney Chills: Part of Your Nightmare. From author Vera Strange, the series promises that “The dreams that you fear will come true.”

Shelly is an eleven-year-old living in Triton Bay whose divorced parents own and operate the local aquarium. Shelly has a hard time making friends at her new school and believes that if she can become the fastest swimmer on her swim team, the skill will advance her popularity. But when the opportunity to make a wish presents itself, Shelly learns the hard way to “Be careful what you wish for.”

A glowing nautilus shell that Shelly finds becomes an unexpected portal to an underwater lair where the sea witch Ursula from The Little Mermaid is scheming up a way to get her hands on the Trident. Ursula grants Shelly’s wish to become the fastest swimmer, but just as she did to Ariel, the terms of the deal are stacked against her. What’s worse, Shelly finds herself in a position where the entire world could end up in danger if she complies with Ursula’s demands.

This premiere entry in the Disney Chills series was a nostalgic read for me, reminding me of a childhood obsessed with R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps series. This series reads like an homage to the Scholastic classic while marrying it with the Disney Villains we love to hate. The well known characters will serve as a great entry point for kids and while the book definitely has a creepy factor, there’s nothing that should downright scare the target audience inside it.

Kids won't have to wait long for a follow up, with the second and third books in the Disney Chills series spaced three months apart. Disney Chills: Fiends on the Other Side is scheduled for release on October 6th starring Dr. Facilier and Second Star to the Fright with Captain Hook will arrive on January 5th. There’s no better time to start this new series that will keep kids turning each page to find out what happens next. Disney Chills: Part or Your Nightmare will be released on July 7th from Disney Press.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed