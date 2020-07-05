Children’s Book Review: “Captain Marvel: Beware the Flerkin!”

by | Jul 5, 2020 10:32 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Goose the Cat was the breakout star of Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel, the billion dollar blockbuster from 2019 that’s now playing on Disney+. For kids too young to watch the film or who just can’t get enough of Goose comes a charming picture book from Marvel Press on July 7th called Captain Marvel: Beware the Flerken! Kids and parents will love learning about Flerkens together while reading this silly story.

The book tells the story from the film, but from Goose’s point of view. Goose talks about how he arrived on planet earth, his previous owner Dr. Wendy Lawson, how he met Carol Danvers, and his new favorite person, Monica. But most importantly, it’s a story about the things Goose loves to “Slorp!”

Goose is very honest at the start of the book that he’s not really a cat, he’s a Flerkin. He talks a lot about his love of slorping things like tuna and mice and the charming illustrations show blobs of purple goo on the next page where the thing Goose slorped previously were. But towards the end of the book, he asks if kids want to see him slorp, which is when you see what’s really inside his mouth. The dust jacket features characters from the story, but underneath that are purple tentacles on the hardcover book, making it look like Goose is trying to slorp your copy of the book!

The story was written by Calliope Glass, who has worked on a lot of movie tie-in books for Disney Press including Spider-Man Swings Through Europe!, Star Wars: Search Your Feelings, and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms: The Dance of the Realms. The charming illustrations come from Rob McClurkan, who brings a whimsical childlike charm to the world of Captain Marvel.

Kids and parents will love storytime with Captain Marvel: Beware the Flerken! It’s cute, funny, and charming all at the same time. It’s guaranteed to be one of their new favorites before you even get to the last page.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed