Dazzling PANDORA and Swarovski Styles Arrive on shopDisney

Spruce up your jewelry collection with new PANDORA charms and Swarovski earrings and necklaces. Arriving recently on shopDisney, these lovely accessories add a bit of Disney whimsy and elegance to your look and make for great conversation starters.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

PANDORA Charms

Mickey and Minnie get a fun cartoon look on these new charms. As for the other two, it seems designers caught Stitch having a quiet moment while Orange Bird is his usual cheery self.

Swarovski

The Disney designs by Swarovski are colorful and playful while maintaining a sense of class and sophistication. From sparkly earrings to dazzling pendant necklaces, each item adds the perfect Disney touch to any outfit.

