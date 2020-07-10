Amphibia’s Second Season’s Road Trip Provides Even More Fun and Mystery

by | Jul 10, 2020 11:54 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Amphibia returns this Saturday with the premiere episode of the show’s second season. Following the disastrous reunion of Anne and Sasha at the end of the first season, Anne, Hop Pop, Sprig and Polly are going on a road trip from the rural Wartwood to the “big city” of Newtopia to try and uncover more answers about how to get Anne back home. On the way, we learn more shocking things about Amphibia, which only seems to add more mystery.

The season premiere begins with Anne trying to disaster-proof the farm before their departure. As anyone familiar with the series can probably guess, her efforts are not successful. After that issue is resolved, the second part of the episode starts their journey. Along the way, Anne and Sprig yearn for some road trip adventures and willfully disregard Hop Pop’s strict road rules. As you can imagine, this also doesn’t go well. But the episode features some mind blowing revelations that will make you excited for the rest of the season.

I have no doubt that this road trip will be thrilling and adventurous. But we will also get some of that Amphibia fun. How can you not expect to have a blast with upcoming episodes having titles such as “Truck Stop Polly” and “A Caravan Named Desire.”

Matt Braly and his team are continuing the fantastic array of animated series from Disney Television Animation. We also happen to be in luck as this weekend also features the return of Big City Greens and The Owl House. While we are all starved for new content, we are being graced with three tonally different, yet equally fun, shows each weekend on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app.

I have so many questions about where Amphibia is headed. I cannot wait to “toon” in each Saturday to find out what lies in store. If you want to make this weekend a Bill Farmer-themed adventure, you can also catch the voice of Hop Pop in a new episode of his Disney+ series, It’s a Dogs Life as well.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed