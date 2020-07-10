TV Review: “The Incredible Dr. Pol” Season 17 Premiere

by | Jul 10, 2020 12:08 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Dr. Pol and his veterinary team are back for the seventeenth season of The Incredible Dr. Pol on Nat Geo WILD! One of the longest running veterinary series ever, the show has been going strong since 2011 with its mix of small town American charm. But the person that keeps viewers coming back every season is the 77-year-old Dr. Jan Pol with his quirky sense of humor and light Dutch accent.

The season begins with several routine dog checkups, including a pyrenean mastiff. But the excitement picks up when Dr. Pol visits a farm to look at some problematic pigs with funny names like “Voldepork.” The animal that tugs at your heart the most is a rescued bull mastiff named Holly who was overused for breeding and now has a lot of health problems.

The season seventeen premiere episode is called “Su-Pol Sized” because Dr. Pol’s human family gets a little bit bigger with the birth of a grandbaby. It’s also a fitting title because there’s a lot going on for his patients. From filing down horses teeth to treating a cat with an eye ulcer, there’s never a dull moment for the team at Pol Veterinary Services.

The great thing about The Incredible Dr. Pol is that viewers can start with any episode. The editing of the series does a nice job of quickly recapping any important information you might need to know, such as showing the moment when Dr. Pol learned he was going to be a grandfather which connects to the grandbaby’s birth in this episode. At the same time, all sixteen previous seasons are now streaming on Disney+ for subscribers who want to binge watch the entire series thus far, along with a few standalone TV specials like Incredible! The Story of Dr. Pol and a compilation that focuses on kids and their animals called The Incredible Dr. Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids.

The season seventeen “Su-Pol Sized” premiere of The Incredible Dr. Pol is fun for the whole family. As someone who gets queasy easily, there wasn’t a moment in this episode where I had to look away. Most of all, it’s heartwarming to see pet and livestock owners taking such great care of their animals and seeking the expert advice of Dr. Pol and his team.

I give the season seventeen premiere of The Incredible Dr. Pol 5 out of 5 Chihuahuas named Mickey.

You can watch the season premiere of The Incredible Dr. Pol on Saturday, July 11th, at 9/8c on Nat Geo WILD!

 

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed