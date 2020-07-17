Disney+ Watch Guide: July 17th-23rd

It’s Disneyland’s 65th birthday and Disney+ is celebrating with A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland which aired just days before the happiest place on earth welcomed the first Guests beyond the berm. We’re celebrating as well in our Library Highlights section with a list of programs on Disney+ that include Disneyland and films that will have you feeling like you’re there. Walt Disney World fans won’t feel left out with the classic 1977 Wonderful World of Disney episode The Mouseketeers at Walt Disney World. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs”
“In Hawaii, Bill meets two dogs protecting birds. Then, he visits three snake-sniffing dogs.”
One Day at Disney Shorts – “Mike Davie: Imagineering Project Manager”
“As Principal Project Manager for Walt Disney Imagineering, Mike Davie sees his projects grow out of the ground and into magical experiences for Park guests. From drawing sketches on the back of a napkin to overseeing construction, Mike executes each project, including Epcot World Showcase’s new Ratatouille attraction, with determination and passion.”
Disney Family Sundays – “Moana Tomato Photo Holder”
“Amber will offer the Gubany family a picture perfect craft inspired by Disney’s Moana and its villainous crab, Tamatoa.”
New on Disney+
A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland
Airing on July 13th, 1955, this episode of Disneyland offered viewers a peek inside Walt Disney’s first theme park just a few days before the grand opening, paired with a tribute to the one and only Mickey Mouse.
The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World
The 1970’s revival of The Mickey Mouse Club visits the Walt Disney World Resort back when it was just 1 park, 4 resorts, and 1 water park in this hour-long The Wonderful World of Disney special with a catchy song about the extinct River Country.
X-Men: Apocalypse
The X-Men must stop the most powerful mutant of all time in the ninth film in the series.
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
The Diary of a Wimpy Kid quadrilogy is now complete on Disney+ with the addition of the fourth and final film.
Disney Junior Music Lullabies
Help your kids get to sleep with these adorable flash animation lullaby shorts starring their favorite Disney Junior characters.
Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)
Half of Disney’s first Jetix original animated series arrives on Disney+.
Lost City of Machu Picchu
This National Geographic documentary takes viewers high in the Peruvian Andes to a historic lost city of doorways and passages.
Wild Chile (S1)
A 3-episode National Geographic exploration into the wildlife of Chile including penguins, frogs, and the region’s exclusive shy pudu.
Library Highlights
70th Anniversary – Treasure Island
Walt Disney’s first fully live-action feature film was produced in England with lockdown profits made in Europe during World War II. Released July 19th, 1950.
Celebrate 65 Years of Disneyland
Put on your mouse ears and celebrate with Disneyland on film on Disney+!
Feel like you're in Walt Disney’s magic kingdom with these movies and shows that evoke the feeling of each land.
- Main Street U.S.A.
- Adventureland
- New Orleans Square
- Frontierland
- Critter Country
- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
- Fantasyland
- Mickey’s Toontown
- Tomorrowland
Christmas in July
Enjoy the spirit of the season this summer with the following holiday films and specials on Disney+.
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Annie
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log
- Babes in Toyland
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- The Christmas Star
- Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- Disney Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
- Disneyland Around the Seasons
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
- I’ll Be Home for Christmas
- Life-Size 2
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Mickey’s Christmas Carol
- Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
- The Mistle Tones: A Musical
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Noelle
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- One Magic Christmas
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- The Santa Clause
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- Santa’s Workshop
- The Small One
- Snowglobe
- Three Days
- ‘Twas the Night
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- While You Were Sleeping
This Week’s Holidays
Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!
- Friday, July 17th – Disneyland’s Birthday – A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland
- Saturday, July 18th – Perfect Family Day – Boy Meets World
- Sunday, July 19th – New Friends Day – Forky Asks a Question: What is a Friend?
- Monday, July 20th – Moon Day – Apollo: Missions to the Moon
- Tuesday, July 21st – Invite an Alien to Live With You Day – Stepsister from Planet Weird
- Wednesday, July 22nd – Lion’s Share Day – The Lion King (2019)
- Thursday, July 23rd – Hot Dog Day – Mickey Mouse: “New York Weenie”
