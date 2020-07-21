Beluga Whales Sing Better in a Quiet Ocean in This Week’s Episode of “Overheard at National Geographic”

by | Jul 21, 2020 12:01 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,
Photo Source: National Geographic

Photo Source: National Geographic

This week’s episode of Overheard at National Geographic is on top of current events, exploring beluga whale behavior and how the global pandemic is changing their own conversation. Research scientist Valeria Vergara is the special guest this week with a conversation about how these incredible giants of the oceans communicate in “Canary of the Sea,” now streaming on your favorite podcast app.

As Valeria puts it, imagine you’re sitting with a friend in a very noisy coffee shop. The conversation that you’re able to have with your friend is condensed and limited because it’s very noisy. If you were at home on the couch with your friend, you’d be able to have a much deeper and more meaningful conversation.

In the case of beluga whales, which have at least twenty-eight unique vocalizations recorded by scientists, their oceans have been like that noisy coffee shop. Cargo ships, cruise line vessels, and private charters have been causing so much noise for these creatures that rely on their hearing more than their sight that it’s been like they’re lost in an underwater fog. With less man-made noise in the oceans, the beluga whales can now sit down on the couch and have that lengthier, more meaningful conversation again.

Another researcher joins the conversation, marine ecologist Michelle Fournet, studies the impacts of noise on whales at Cornell’s Center for Conservation Bioacoustics. Her research has found evidence that the loud noises humans create in the oceans can sometimes cause whales to go deaf, either temporarily like when your ears ring for an hour after leaving a rock concert and in some cases, permanently deaf.

Overheard at National Geographic co-host Craig Welch joins Amy Briggs in this episode as a guest to share more information about noise in the ocean, which also comes from natural sources like wind and waves. But the real heart of the situation is more shipping vessels than ever before, which are also traveling through shortcuts in the arctic circle where melting glaciers have opened up new shipping routes.

Valeria Vergara is taking advantage of this opportunity to do more research during this worldwide slowdown across the ocean to learn more about how beluga whales communicate. She doesn’t have time to wait for funding and she’s expecting to see increased vocalizations among beluga whales now that they have that metaphorical quiet couch to talk with their friends and family on.

You can listen to the full story and read a transcript on the official website for the Overheard at National Geographic podcast.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed