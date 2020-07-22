Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 22: Back to Batuu with Guests Cole Horton and Jon Alan Hale

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #22: Back to Batuu with Guests Cole Horton and Jon Alan Hale
Date: July 22nd, 2020 (recorded July 16th, 20th, and 21st)
Host Mike Celestino welcomes author Cole Horton to discuss his new Star Wars reference books “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Traveler’s Guide to Batuu” and “Star Wars: Book of Lists.” Plus, Disneyland Resort regular (and Radiator Springs Racers record holder) Jon Alan Hale stops by to answer the 5 Star Wars Questions and talk about the new short documentary “LAPS,” which happens to be directed by Mike.
