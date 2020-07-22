Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 22: Back to Batuu with Guests Cole Horton and Jon Alan Hale

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #22: Back to Batuu with Guests Cole Horton and Jon Alan Hale

Date: July 22nd, 2020 (recorded July 16th, 20th, and 21st)

Listen

Topics

Host Mike Celestino welcomes author Cole Horton to discuss his new Star Wars reference books “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Traveler’s Guide to Batuu” and “Star Wars: Book of Lists.” Plus, Disneyland Resort regular (and Radiator Springs Racers record holder) Jon Alan Hale stops by to answer the 5 Star Wars Questions and talk about the new short documentary “LAPS,” which happens to be directed by Mike.

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Subscribe to Who's the Bossk? Google Podcasts Android by Email RSS Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below