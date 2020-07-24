Hitchhiking Ghosts Arrive on Super 7 for Spectacular Stay-at-home-ic-con Special

California-based Super 7 is hosting their Spectacular Stay-at-home-ic-con Special with new exclusives released every day. Today’s emphasis is on monsters and that includes spooky looking Hitchhiking Ghosts from the Haunted Mansion! Plus, during the Stay-at-home-ic-con, Super 7 is offering a Super Special Giveaway! Enjoy a free gift with every Stay-at-home-ic-con Special purchase today. New gift everyday.

Hitchhiking Ghosts 3-Pack

“This ReAction 3-pack of the Haunted Mansion ride’s notorious hitchhiking ghosts features chilling blue tones. Packaged in an extremely special Victorian framed display box that would look right at home on the walls of The Haunted Mansion itself; this set is sure to inspire fright and delight!”