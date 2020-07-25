[email protected]: What We Learned from TBS’s “American Dad!” Panel

by | Jul 25, 2020 3:15 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

San Diego Comic-Con may not be happening in person this year, but that doesn’t mean we don’t get to enjoy some fun panel conversations with the creative minds behind some of our favorite entertainment thanks to [email protected].

This afternoon’s panel for TBS’s American Dad! (distributed by the now-Disney-owned 20th Television) was mostly spent teaching its participants and the audience how to draw the character of Roger, but it also brought together voice actors Dee Bradley Baker (Klaus), Wendy Schaal (Francine Smith), Rachael MacFarlane (Hayley Smith), and Scott Grimes (Steve Smith) alongside supervising director Brent Woods and co-executive producers Nic Wegener and Joe Chandler to discuss the long-running animated sitcom. In the bullet-point list below I’ve collected some of the more interesting tidbits to come out of this conversation.

Watch American Dad! | [email protected] 2020:

  • Dee Bradley Baker actually speaks German like his character Klaus. He studied the language in college and he still speaks it to his dogs.
  • To get a job as an artist on American Dad!, candidates have to take a test to see whether they can draw the characters accurately.
  • Rachael MacFarlane says her favorite song she’s sung on the show is called “Open-Minded” because it’s so funny and has a pretty melody.
  • The “acting” for each character on American Dad! is so important in animation because their designs are so simple. Even slight variations in the eyelids can make a huge difference.
  • Asked which characters they enjoyed voicing besides their main roles, MacFarlane says Headmistress Mahoney and a funny old lady in season 1, Wendy Schaal says a chilled-out surfer woman.
  • Dee Bradley Baker jokes that he has done exactly six characters on the show. “Seven if you count Klaus.”
  • They talk a bit about the process of voice acting and capturing the acting in animation. They spend a lot of time trying to make sure all the little vocal tics get translated into the visuals.
  • Dee Bradley Baker is excited to see more of the drawing part of the process, as he doesn’t usually experience it as part of his job in voice acting.
  • The animators transitioned from working on paper to drawing on the computer around season 4.
  • There will be a new Golden Turd episode in September. It will be the show’s 300th episode. The animation style is different for those sequences because it was supposed to be super dramatic– the camera moves around and there’s a lot more depth to the shots. The animators enjoy doing it but it is also much more difficult.
  • “Weird Al” Yankovic will sing an original parody in an upcoming episode.
  • The American Dad! Apocalypse Soon mobile game was written by the show’s writers.
  • They showed a collection of clips from upcoming episodes.

American Dad! is currently in its 16th season and airs on TBS.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed