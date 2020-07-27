Film Review: “Upside-Down Magic” (Disney Channel)

by | Jul 27, 2020 9:00 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

In many ways, Upside-Down Magic is a return to form for Disney Channel Original Movies. It reminded me of the annual Halloween-themed films like Halloweentown and Twitches. Based on the best-selling Scholastic book series of the same name, it comes with a built-in audience with plans to become a film franchise of its own.

Nory (newcomer Izabela Rose) and her best friend Reina (Siena Agudong, Sydney to the Max) are heading to Sage Academy for Magical Studies to hone their magic abilities. With five well-known schools of study, Reina is instantly accepted into the Flares school to practice fire magic, but Nory is rejected from all of them, landing herself in the little-known Upside-Down Magic school, or UDM, where she will learn typical human curriculum while waiting for her magical abilities to disappear. UDMs are believed to be highly susceptible to “Shadow Magic” and therefore are a threat to the world.

Nory thought she would be a Fluxer based on her ability to transform into animals, but she can’t seem to become just one animal at a time, naming her typical cat/dragon combo a “Dritten.” Her UDM classmates include a “Flyer” named Andres (Max Torina, Raven’s Home) who can’t land, a “Flares” named Elliot (Elie Samouhi, Bizaardvark) who makes smoke instead of fire, and a Flicker named Pepper (Alison Fernandez, Life-Size 2) who sends things away instead of bringing things to her. Their teacher is Budd (Kyle Howard, Hulu’s Into the Dark: A Nasty Piece of Work), who has pretty much given up on life until Nory’s optimism and refusal to lose her magic inspires him to help each student discover what makes their own magic special.

Fairly predictable and derivative of The Worst Witch and Harry Potter, Upside-Down Magic will certainly be a lot of fun for a generation who hasn’t been exposed to those other stories about magical schools. Unlike Hogwarts, Sage Academy divides students based on skill rather than personality traits, but still applies a color scheme to each group and has a school crest that ties them all together. The film tries to set itself apart visually by replacing a magical castle setting with a California Arts & Crafts style university setting, a real boarding school in British Columbia called Shawnigan Lake School.

Upside-Down Magic has a cast of charming kids and an appealing magical story that Disney Channel’s target audience will love. Parents will likely be reminded of stories with similar themes that they connect with better from their own childhoods, but it’s certain to become Disney Channel’s next big thing.

I give Upside-Down Magic 4 out of 5 “Squippy” fluxer transformations.

Upside-Down Magic premieres Friday, July 31st, at 8:00 pm ET on Disney Channel.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed