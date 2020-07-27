Ooo. The Claw! Alien Remix Collection Comes to shopDisney

“You have saved our lives and we are eternally grateful.” Toy Story’s Little Green Men are the spotlight of the new Alien Remix Collection from shopDisney. Starting today, fans can acquire the new assortment of items that include stationary, pajamas, sweatshirts and more as shopDisney celebrates all things Pixar. Then on August 15, the collection continues with a new release of Alien Remix Plush and Pins!

The first release of continuity plush and pins features the beloved Aliens from Toy Story dressed as favorite Disney and Pixar characters including, Nemo, Woody, WALL•E, Sulley, Bo Peep and Russell. New releases will begin weekly, starting August 15 online at 7am PT and in select Disney stores.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Plush and Pins

