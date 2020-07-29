Comic Review – “X-Factor #1”

by | Jul 29, 2020 12:30 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jonathan Hickman’s “X-Men” story has been the talk of Marvel Comics for nearly a year and now a brand new series is being added to the fray. Leah Williams’ new “X-Factor” series assembles a team of mutants with very different abilities to handle some very important issues for the Mutant nation of Krakoa.

Jean-Paul Beaubier, better known as his superhero alias of Northstar, has sensed a tragedy and needs the help of those in charge of mutant resurrections. That leads him down a path that requires him to solve a mystery, but he’s going to need some help.

This new X-Men arc has seen a lot of new teams and new stories. Up to this point, my personal favorite has been the “Marauders” series. Now, X-Factor may be at the top of that list. Each member of this new team brings something completely unique to the table, both in powers and personality, and they play off of each other perfectly.

This first issue, while very familiar in terms of seeing new teams showing off their abilities, was a perfect introduction to the new team. It’s a very fun issue in which we get to see each member of the group show off their abilities at one point or another.

On top of that, the dynamic with this team is just a lot of fun. When you get strong-willed and entertaining characters like Northstar, Polaris, Daken and others together, you’re going to get some laughs. While the subject of their first mission is very serious, they still find a way to be very light-hearted and fun.

The best thing about this new series is the very different objective of this new team. Typically, we see superheroes team up to save the Earth (or galaxy or universe or whatever) from some huge threat that is too powerful for any one of them to take on on their own. This team’s goal is very different. Mutants are being killed and going missing. Krakoa needs someone to look into the problem. Enter: X-Factor.

Sure, this is far from the first time we’ve seen superheroes work as investigators, but this is certainly different from a Jessica Jones comic. Seeing each character have a very different and yet no less useful ability employed in an investigation is a fun new twist on a super team.

If I was to really dig to find a potential problem with this new series, it would simply be the ability to continue to create fresh new stories around this team. This isn’t a team of heroes tasked with protecting a planet or a people. It’s a group of enhanced individuals looking into the disappearances of their fellow mutants. It could become difficult to stick to that story without simply becoming a Marvel version of Law & Order.

With that being said, I have complete faith in Williams’ ability to create fun new stories with this team. The characters are very enjoyable and the unpredictability of Hickman’s X-Men and the island of Krakoa will likely keep things fresh. Plus, I wouldn’t be surprised if this team uncovers something big and sees some very new responsibilities added to their job description.

“X-Factor #1” is available now.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed