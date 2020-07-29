Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 23: Aphra Audiobook with Guest Sarah Kuhn

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #23: Aphra Audiobook with Guest Sarah Kuhn
Date: July 29th, 2020 (interview recorded July 21st, intro recorded July 28th)
Listen
Topics
Author Sarah Kuhn joins host Mike Celestino to talk about the new “Star Wars: Doctor Aphra” audiobook and give a breakdown of her prolific writing career thus far. Plus, this week’s Star Wars headlines and as a bonus– a brief interview with Scooter from The Muppets in promotion of the new unscripted Disney+ series “Muppets Now!”
Subscribe
Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general since a very young age and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.