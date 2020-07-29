Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 23: Aphra Audiobook with Guest Sarah Kuhn

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #23: Aphra Audiobook with Guest Sarah Kuhn

Date: July 29th, 2020 (interview recorded July 21st, intro recorded July 28th)

Topics

Author Sarah Kuhn joins host Mike Celestino to talk about the new “Star Wars: Doctor Aphra” audiobook and give a breakdown of her prolific writing career thus far. Plus, this week’s Star Wars headlines and as a bonus– a brief interview with Scooter from The Muppets in promotion of the new unscripted Disney+ series “Muppets Now!”

