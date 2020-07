Oh Boy! New Mickey Mouse and Friends BaubleBar Designs Arrive on shopDisney

BaubleBar has arrived on shopDisney with several Disney-themed designs inspired by Mickey Mouse and his best pals. The collection features ten colorful and classy must-have pieces for the ultimate Disney fan that include earrings, a bracelet, necklace, and a ring.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)