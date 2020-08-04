Overheard at National Geographic: Interview with Photographer Anand Varma

by | Aug 4, 2020 9:54 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,
Photo Source: National Geographic (Anand Varma)

Photo Source: National Geographic (Anand Varma)

Season three of Overheard at National Geographic comes to a close with today’s launch of episode 8, titled “How I Learned to Love Zombie Parasites.” Like last week’s episode, this one is a personal interview with a National Geographic partner rather than a dive behind-the-scenes of a project in the works. I have a feeling that these last two episodes were born out of necessity, but co-host Peter Gwin promises that season four will be debuting this fall, so we won’t have to wait long.

The episode’s sexy title is a little misleading as the majority of the episode has nothing to do with parasites, zombies or otherwise. Jumping right into the good stuff, the title comes from the Horsehair worm. Photographer Anand Varma first learned about them in college and they’re fascinating. They really want to exist inside cats, but to get there, they start with grasshoppers. They need to live in liquid, so when they’re ready to break free, they manipulate the mind of the grasshopper to find water and drown itself, next looking for a mouse as their new host. They then control the mind of the mouse to find a cat so they can jump ship to their ultimate destination. These horsehair worms are fascinating and terrifying all at the same time.

The majority of the episode is about how a boy from Atlanta, Anand Varma, grew up to be a National Geographic photographer who primarily covers tiny bugs and aquatic life. He shares that his love of nature and aquatic creatures started as a child and by the time he was in middle school, he had made up his mind to become a biologist. He went to UC Berkeley for college and brought along his dad’s Nikon COOLPIX camera, which was a fun side hobby of his.

A professor noticed that Anand brought his camera with him on every field trip and knew of a National Geographic photographer nearby who was looking for an assistant. While still in school, Anand started working for David Liittschwager and his first assignment photographic isopods in a cramped cave in Sequoia National Park cemented his desire to make this his profession. While still in school, he also took a break to follow David to Hawaii.

Photo Source: National Geographic (Anand Varma)

Photo Source: National Geographic (Anand Varma)

Another anecdote shared is his first interaction with notoriously tough National Geographic magazine editor Susan Welchman, who heard he was heading home to Atlanta to visit his family. She wanted better photos of fire ants banding together in a flood to form a life raft to survive, having received some from scientists that she was unhappy with. Anand thought he would be fired because she was not happy with the photos he first sent in, the problem being a lip of water on the side of the glass. A scientist helped Anand avoid the issue by baking the tank with FluoroPel, which gave him a clean water line on the side.

This was a fun interview with Anand Varma, who also talks about the animals he’s brought home with him to photograph, which includes a detached garage full of jellyfish. You can listen to the full episode and others at the official Overheard at National Geographic website.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed